Eknath Shinde faction is ‘real’ Shiv Sena, orders Election Commission; allots bow and arrow as poll symbol

In a massive setback to Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission on Friday issued an order stating that the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the real ‘Shiv Sena’. In its order, the Election Commission also allotted the ‘bow and arrow’ as poll symbol to the Shinde camp.

The three-member panel also said that till the ongoing bypolls in the state are concluded, the former CM can retain the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the ‘flaming torch’ poll symbol. While Shinde was joyous after the order and said that it was the ‘blessings of Balasaheb’, Uddhav Thackeray on the other hand, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should declare dictatorship in India as there was ‘no democracy in the country.’

Founded in 1966 by Balasaheb Thackeray, the Shiv Sena was always ruled by the Thackeray family. But the Friday order of the Election Commission has changed that. This is the first time since its formation that the party has gone out of the control of the Thackeray family.