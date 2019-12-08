Eknath Khadse submits proof against BJP leaders responsible for loss in Maharashtra

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Eknath Khadse. (File Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Eknath Khadse has said that he has submitted the names of party leaders who were responsible for the loss of candidates in the October 21 Assembly elections in Maharashtra. Khade submitted the list with BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday.

Khadse had earlier said that some leaders of the party were responsible for the defeat of party candidate Pankaja Munde and his daughter Rohini Khadse in the assembly polls.

“People from BJP itself worked against their own candidates. They are responsible for the defeat of Pankaja Munde and Rohini Khadse. I have given their names to the party and requested disciplinary action against them,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the North Maharashtra core committee meeting of the BJP. Khadse added that he was neither restless nor angry.

The BJP didn’t field Khadse in the elections this time and fielded his daughter Rohini Khadse from Muktainagar seat in Jalgaon district. She lost by more than 3,000 votes to independent candidate Chandrakant Nimba Patil. The BJP had opted to field Rohini to placate her father after he was denied a ticket because of corruption allegations.

Munde, the daughter of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde, also lost this time. She lost the Parli seat in Beed district to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

Khadse said that now he has submitted the information to the state party president, “if he permits I am ready to take a press conference and reveal everything, but I am bound by the discipline of my party”.

Last week, Khadse had launched a veiled attack on former CM and party colleague Devendra Fadnavis for the poor performance of the BJP in the elections. Without taking names, Khadse had blamed “certain leaders” of the BJP for the defeat of his daughter Rohini and Pankaja.

Khadse had demanded action against these leaders for the BJP’s shrunken tally of 105 seats, down from 122 in 2014 in the 288-member Assembly. He had said the BJP would have retained power had the party agreed to former ally Shiv Sena’s demand for sharing the post of chief minister in the new government.

The Shiv Sena decided to quit the alliance after BJP rejected its demand for rotational chief ministership and joined hands with the rivals NCP and Congress to form a coalition government in the state.