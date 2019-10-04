Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP denies ticket to veteran Eknath Khadse, picks daughter instead

Eknath Khadse had to step down from the post of revenue minister after corruption charges. (File Photo/PTI)

Maharashtra BJP list of candidates: Maharashtra BJP list of candidates: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released its list of seven more candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections and the most notable omission was senior leader Eknath Khadse. The party, however, gave a ticket to Khadse’s daughter Rohini from family stronghold Muktainagar seat in north Maharashtra.

The BJP has also ignored to give poll tickets to other senior leaders Vinod Tawde, Raj Purohit, Chandrashekar Bawankule. While Tawde is school education minister, Bawankule holds the power portfolio in the Devendra Fadnavis government. Purohit, who represents Colaba constituency in the outgoing assembly, has been replaced by Rahul Narvekar who is the son-in-law of Maharashtra Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar.

Eknath Khadse, who was once seen as the second in command in the Devendra Fadnavis government, had to resign from the post of revenue minister in 2016, after allegations of corruption emerged against him. The BJP has sidelined the leader since then.

Despite the BJP maintaining a distance, Khadse had asserted that he will obey whatever the party decides for him.

“I am the worker who follows orders of the party. I have obeyed the party over the past 40-42 years. The orders may have been bitter for me, against my will, but I have followed the orders. There is not a single example of me not following party orders. So, I will follow the decision party makes,” Khadse had said.

The former minister had filed nomination paper from Muktainagar seat earlier this week as an Independent candidate. He is now likely to withdraw from the race after the BJP fielded his daughter from the seat.