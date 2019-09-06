Eknath Gaikwad replaces Milind Deora to become acting president of Mumbai Congress

Gaikwad is a seasoned politician who has served in the centre as well as the state. (IE)

The Congress on Friday appointed Eknath Gaikwad as the acting president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC). He will replace former MRCC chief Milind Deora who had quit from the post following the resignation of Rahul Gandhi after a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in which the Congress could win just 52 seats.

After Milind Deora stepped down, Gaikwad was appointed working president of MRCC in July. Today, the grand old party appointed him as the acting president.

In a statement issued today, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said: “Hon’ble Congress President has approved the proposal for appointment of Shri Eknath Gaikwad, Working President, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee as the Acting President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee in place of Shri Milind Deora.”

Soon after the appointment of Gaikwad, Milind Deora said that he was happy that his pending resignation as President Mumbai has been accepted. “I am grateful to Congress for having been given the opportunity to serve Mumbai. I wish Gaikwad ji my very best,” he said.

Gaikwad is a seasoned politician who has served in the centre as well as the state. He was the Member of Parliament from 2004 to 2009 and 2009 to 2014. He represented the Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai North-Central constituency of Mumbai.

In 2014, Gaikwad lost this seat to Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale.

His appointment as acting president comes just months before the assembly elections in the state. Gaikwad will have an uphill task of reviving his party in the upcoming polls. In the last assembly elections, the Congress under Prithviraj Chavan could win just 42 of 288-member House.

The BJP emerged as the single biggest party which formed the government with Shiv Sena. The saffron party won 122 seats and Shiv Sena won 63.