Ejaz Lakdawala, wanted underworld don, arrested by Mumbai Police in Patna

Wanted underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch from Patna. )Photo for representation only.)

Underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala arrested! In a major achievement, the Mumbai Police on Thursday said it has arrested wanted underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala in a slew of cases involving extortion and other offences. Confirming the arrest of the fugitive gangster, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve said the arrest was made in Patna by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police with the support of Bihar Police.

Considered to one of India’s most wanted underworld gangsters, Lakdawala was rumoured to have been killed in an attack carried out against him by the members of Dawood Ibrahim’s gang in May, 2003 at a busy Bangkok market. However, Lakdawala survived the attack and moved to Canada to operate his extortion ‘business’.

According to Mumbai Police, Lakdawala was arrested two days ago in Patna and brought to Mumbai and produced before a local court. There are as many as 27 cases registered against him, 25 of them in Mumbai alone. “We are in the process of collating information on more cases against him,” Commissioner Barve said.

Joint CP Crime, Santosh Rastogi on arrest of gangster Ejaz Lakadwala: His daughter was in our custody. She gave a lot of information to us. Our sources also told us about his arrival in Patna,he was arrested in Jattanpur police station limits https://t.co/KHVuAUwTDv pic.twitter.com/jiHsBznV2Y — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

Lakdawala’s daughter Soniya was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell in December last year when she was trying to sneak out of India on a forged passport.

Soniya Lakdawala was nabbed from Mumbai airport in connection with an extortion case registered against her and father Ejaz by a real estate businessman based in Bandra.

According to the complaint filed by the realtor, he had been receiving frequent calls from a man, who claimed to be Ejaz Lakdawala, demanding Rs 5 crore in extortion.

Lakdawala was originally recruited in the Dawood Ibrahim-led gang by Chhota Rajan. After the fallout between the two gangsters, Lakdawala remained with Rajan before he began functioning independently, Mumbai Police informed.