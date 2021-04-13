Either bombs or us if BJP comes to power: Rajnath Singh slams Mamata Banerjee over bomb factory in Swarupnagar

Rajnath Singh claimed that he saw on TV about a bomb factory in the area. "I saw on TV that there's a bomb factory here.

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh today hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over her continuous attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the law and order situation in the state. Addressing a rally in Swarupnagar, Singh said that Mamata keeps blaming PM Modi for everything. “You talk nonsense about our PM. Why do you blame him for everything? I have also been a CM and I know how a CM should behave…Election Commission has banned her for 24 hours citing the Model Code of Conduct violation. She’s now against the Election Commission. Didi, can you spare anyone?” said Rajnath Singh.

He claimed that he saw on TV about a bomb factory in the area. “I saw on TV that there’s a bomb factory here. I thought it was a government factory, but here bombs are made to attack opponents. How is it possible to make bombs under CM’s leadership? If the BJP government is formed, there will be either bombs or us,” said Singh.

He also said that the BJP will stop political violence in Bengal. “Law and order is the responsibility of the state government. Political activists are being killed. We will stop this kind of violence when our government is formed and the political workers and general public of every party will feel completely safe here,” he said.

“Mamta Di asked the people of the Minority community to unite. In Bengal, where leaders like Subhash Chandra Bose worked for the unity of the country, the Chief Minister says that the minorities should unite. Does saying this suit any politician. People of Trinamool want to break the society,” said the Defence Minister referring to Banerjee’s communal outreach remark.

Rajnath Singh also reiterated the BJP’s promise of 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.

He further said that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is a way of greeting, but Trinamool has a problem with this. Singh claimed that Mamata Banerjee’s party has cheated the people of Bengal. He said that Bengal is the land of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Maharishi Aurobindo and the BJP wants to develop the state.