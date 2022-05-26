Eight years of Modi govt: BJP to deploy top ministers for 15-day nationwide outreach programme

Union ministers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will undertake a nationwide outreach drive in a bid to connect with party workers and beneficiaries of several central covernment schemes from May 30 to June 15 to mark the completion of eight years of the Narendra Modi-led government. The outreach programme will be conducted over a span of two weeks across 140 parliamentary constituencies. On Wednesday, BJP President JP Nadda had held a meeting with the central ministers to work out a schedule for the fortnight-long campaign.

According to PTI, ministers including Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dharmendra Pradhan will be visiting West Bengal, which is run by the Trinamool Congress. The BJP has been in perpetual decline in the state after their loss in the Assembly elections last year. Through the BJP’s outreach campaign, the party aims to target those constituencies that are represented by opposition leaders and where the party is failing to make any inroads.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be visiting Punjab, where the party has fared poorly in the recently concluded state elections.

The ministers will spend at least two days in the assigned states. During their stay, they will hold conferences, connect with party workers and interact with beneficiaries of government schemes to gather feedback.

The party will celebrate the Modi government’s completion of 8 years in power along the theme of ‘Sewa, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan’ (service, good governance and welfare of the poor) from May 30.

In the recently concluded meeting in Jaipur, the BJP had decided to send all Union ministers to different parts of the country in order to mark the eighth anniversary of the Narendra Modi government and take feedback from ground level party workers, people and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.



(With inputs from PTI)