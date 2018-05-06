Eight-year-old girl raped in Madhya Pradesh, two BJP workers booked

An eight-year-old differently-abled girl raped in Madhya Pradesh. (IE)

In a horrifying incident in Madhya Pradesh, an eight-year-old differently-abled girl was allegedly raped and then murdered in Dindori. A case has been registered against two BJP workers – Raja Collector and Mukesh Thakur – at Sehore’s Ashta police station for the alleged gang-rape and an investigation has been launched in the case, ANI reported today. They have been charged under sections 376 for committing rape and 506 for criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code.

As per a report by NDTV, In a similar incident in the past on April 21, an eight-year-old girl, was taken away and raped in an empty basement just 200 metres away from her place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The accused murdered her after committing the rape. He was identified as Naveen Gadke, a distant relative of the child.

The child’s parents, balloon sellers, were sleeping on the street outside the Rajwada Fort in the city when she was taken away. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan condemned the incident and said,” the society needs to introspect. we have arrested the accused. we will make sure the culprit is punished soonest.”