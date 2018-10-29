Eight workers injured in bamboo scaffolding collapse in Thane

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 2:29 PM

At least eight construction workers were injured, half of them seriously, when a scaffolding of bamboo poles erected for painting work in a housing complex here crashed Monday, officials said.

Four of them, who were seriously injured, were rushed to the Thane Civil Hospital.

At least eight construction workers were injured, half of them seriously, when a scaffolding of bamboo poles erected for painting work in a housing complex here crashed Monday, officials said. The incident took place late in the morning in the Balkum area of the city, they said.

Santosh Kadam, chief of Thane’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said eight workers were injured in the scaffolding collapse. Four of them, who were seriously injured, were rushed to the Thane Civil Hospital, he said.

A group of workers, engaged by a contractor, was busy painting the walls of the multi-storey residential building when the scaffolding caved in at about 11 am, causing all of them to fall down, Kadam said. Eyewitnesses put the figure of the injured at 11 and added that at least a dozen workers were on the bamboo scaffolding at the time of the mishap.

