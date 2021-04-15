  • MORE MARKET STATS

Eight Pakistan nationals held with drugs worth Rs 150 crore off Gujarat coast

By: |
April 15, 2021 1:11 PM

Based on a specific tip-off, a joint team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Indian Coast Guard caught the boat, in an operation carried out near the Jakhau port of Kutch district, the ATS said in a release.

drugsEight Pakistani nationals on board a boat were apprehended with heroin worth around Rs 150 crore off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea early Thursday morning, the state ATS said. (Representational image: IE)

Eight Pakistani nationals on board a boat were apprehended with heroin worth around Rs 150 crore off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea early Thursday morning, the state ATS said.

Based on a specific tip-off, a joint team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Indian Coast Guard caught the boat, in an operation carried out near the Jakhau port of Kutch district, the ATS said in a release.

Related News

The spot is located close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) separating India and Pakistan in the sea, the ATS said in a release.

The tip-off about the drug consignment on the Pakistani boat was shared with the agencies by the Special Operations Group of Devbhumi-Dwarka district police and a senior ATS official, the release said.

The joint team of the ATS and the Coast Guard apprehended eight Pakistani men from the boat and seized 30 kg of heroin, a psychotropic drug, from their possession.

The value of the seized drug is around Rs 150 crore in the international market, said ATS in the statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Eight Pakistan nationals held with drugs worth Rs 150 crore off Gujarat coast
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BJP MP demands arrest of Congress MLA Irfan Ansari for entering sanctum sanctorum of Baidyanath Temple
2UP Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Firing, scuffle reported from some districts going to polls in Phase-I
3Keep political differences aside, work as a team to defeat COVID-19: Venkaiah Naidu