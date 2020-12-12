Eight more arrests for attack on BJP chief J P Nadda’s convoy

With this the total number of people apprehended in connection with the attack on the BJP leader has increased to 15, he told PTI.
Stones were thrown at Nadda’s convoy on Thursday by alleged TMC workers at Sirakol in Diamond Harbour.
Eight persons were arrested on Saturday from various parts of South 24 Parganas district for their alleged involvement in the attack on BJP national president J P Nadda’s convoy at Diamond Harbour, a senior police official said.
With this the total number of people apprehended in connection with the attack on the BJP leader has increased to 15, he told PTI.