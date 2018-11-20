Eight Indian-American women honoured in US

They were honoured at the inaugural American Bazaar Women Entrepreneurs and Leaders Gala. Tak, a trailblazer for Indian-American women in many fields, was honoured for her contributions in the areas of politics, art and culture.

Eight Indian-American women have been honoured in the US in recognition of their achievements in diverse fields ranging from politics and business to civil rights activism and astrophysics. Immigration lawyer Sheela Murthy, vice chairwoman of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) Jagruti Panwala and NASA astrophysicist Madhulika Guhathakurta were among the awardees. Other honourees were Maryland Delegate Aruna Miller, Manisha Gaekwad from Florida; Ann Ramakumaran, founder and CEO of a tech company Ampcus, Inc; and Suman Raghunathan, executive director of the racial justice and civil rights group South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT).

They were honoured at the inaugural American Bazaar Women Entrepreneurs and Leaders Gala. Tak, a trailblazer for Indian-American women in many fields, was honoured for her contributions in the areas of politics, art and culture. One of the first Indian American women to serve in the United States military, she is also among the first Indian-American women fundraisers to make a mark nationally.

Astrophysicist Guhathakurta, who was born in Kolkata, is one of the most prominent Indian-Americans in NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration). Dozens of prominent women entrepreneurs from across the country, executives of Fortune 500 companies, political and thought leaders, and leaders from the nonprofit world attended the Women Entrepreneurs Forum and Leaders Gala.