Eight Goa Congress MLAs set to join BJP today, may evade anti-defection law

The Congress in Goa may be dealt with a huge blow on Wednesday with the BJP claiming that eight out of its 11 MLAs will join the party today. News agency PTI reported BJP Goa chief Sadanand Tanavade as saying that the legislators will join the BJP today. According to reports, former chief minister Digambar Kamat and former leader of opposition Michael Lobo have already arrived at the Goa legislative assembly to join BJP.

With nearly four and half years left to go for Goa’s next legislative assembly polls, the party is left with only three MLAs at present. In this particular case, disqualification under the anti-defection law will not apply to the leaders who have left Congress and merged with the BJP as they constitute more than two-thirds of the party legislators in the state.



The MLAs are currently at the Speaker’s chamber as reporters were barred from entering the assembly premises, according to reports. The meeting with the Speaker comes at an odd time when the state assembly is not in session.