Eight Bank employees fall unconscious after inhaling generator smoke

Eight employees of a bank on Friday fell unconscious from suspected inhalation of smoke from a generator in Giridih district, an official said. Giridih Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer, Rajesh Prajapati said the generator was kept inside the branch of Jharkhand State Grameen bank at Udanbad village due to rain and inhalation of smoke which emanated from it could be the reason behind the fainting of the bank employees.

“All eight employees of the Jharkhand State Grameen Bank are admitted to hospital and are out of danger,” the SDO said. “The administration is probing into the incident,” he said.