Eid ul-Fitr 2018: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory; check roads commuters need to avoid

Eid ul-Fitr 2018: The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory for the commuters in the wake of Eid celebrations on June 16 and 17. A large gathering is expected at the India Gate and surrounding parks at the national capital on Eid. The advisory said that restricting the traffic in and around C-Hexagon India Gate will ensure a smooth flow. The holy month of Ramzan commenced from May 17 and Jummat-ul-Vida (Last Friday of Ramzan) would be observed on June 15 while Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated on June 16.

The statement added that Jama Masjid, Masjid Jamia Hamdard Nagar, Tuglakabad Extension, Makki Masjid, Inder Lok, Fatehpuri Masjid, Masjid Jamia Milia Islamia University, Masjid Faiz-e-Illahi, Turkman Gate, etc are the major places where a large crowd is expected.

The traffic is restricted/diverted on certain roads and the Police have advised motorists and the general public to avoid following roads :

1. Bhairon Marg

2. Akbar Road

3.Mathura Road

4.Subramaniam Bharti Marg

5.Prithvi Raj Road

6.Shahjahan Road

7.Moti Lal Nehru Marg,

8.Ashoka Road

9.Rajender Prasad Road

10. K.G.Marg

11.Copernicus Marg

12.Tilak Marg

13.Purana Qila Road

14. Sher Shah Suri Marg

Instead, they can take following alternate routes – Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madrasa T-point, Safdarjung Road, Kemal-Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road to travel from south to north and east to west and vice versa.

Metro Commuters are advised to travel accordingly as metro services at Pragati Maidan, Central Secretariat, Khan Market, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and Udyog Bhawan may be suspended from 4-7 if there is a huge the crowd at the India Gate Lawns.

Advisory for Bus diversions and routes has also been issued :

1. Buses coming from South Delhi on Tughlaq Road and bound for the Connaught place/Central Secretariat will be diverted from Aurobindo Chowk to Safdarjung Road – Kemal Ataturk Marg – Panchsheel Marg – Simon Boliver Marg.

2. Buses coming from Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road will proceed to Shivaji Stadium and return via Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

3. Buses coming from Vikas Marg and Bound for South will take Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan – Ashram Chowk.

4. Buses from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmere Gate coming from Ashram side will take Ashram Chowk – Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan and will further proceed via Raj Ghat.

5. Buses towards Connaught Place will take Mandir Marg -Kali Bari Marg – G.P.O. – Baba Khadak Singh Marg and reach Connaught Place and return via Bhagat Singh Marg – Peshwa Road – Mandir Marg – Shankar Road and Vande Mataram Marg.

6. Buses towards Central Secretariat and Connaught Place coming from Shantipath – Vinay Marg – Sadar Patel Marg will take Panchsheel Marg – Simon Boliver Marg – Vande Matram Marg – R/A Shankar Road – Park Street.

7. Buses towards Central Secretariat will terminate at Udhay Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg – Mandir Marg – Shankar Road.

8. Buses towards Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmere Gate coming from Southside will take Ring Road from AIIMS towards Dhaula Kuan and then Ridge Road, Rani Jhansi Road.

9. Buses coming from Connaught Place via Kasturba Gandhi Marg towards India Gate will take Minto Road – DDU Marg – I.P. Flyover – Ring Road – Sarai Kale Khan – Ashram Chowk.

10. Buses coming from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Kashmere Gate bound for South East will take Delhi Gate – Jawaharlal Nehru Marg – Rajghat – Ring Road – Sarai Kale Khan.