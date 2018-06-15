Eid-ul-Fitr 2018 celebrations: Moon sighted in Delhi, Festivities across India Saturday

Eid-ul-Fitr 2018 celebrations: For Muslims across the world, Eid celebrations began Friday evening with the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The sighting of the moon on Friday night marked the beginning of Shawwal month.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2018 celebrations: For Muslims across the world, Eid celebrations began Friday evening with the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The sighting of the moon on Friday night marked the beginning of Shawwal month. Hence, this year Eid will be celebrated tomorrow i.e, June 16, whereas in Kerala the festival was celebrated today. The dates of Ramadan as well as Eid change because of the Muslim calendar, which is believed to have begun when Prophet Mohammad migrated from Mecca to Medina. Therefore, the timing of Eid varies from community to country, with some following the moonrise in Mecca, and others using local sightings. On the morning of Eid-Ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning and offer prayers which are known as the Salat ul-Fajr. Then they take a bath and head to perform special congregational prayers that are known as Salat al-Eid (Eid prayers).