Eid-ul-Fitr 2018 celebrations: Moon sighted in Delhi, Festivities across India Saturday

Eid-ul-Fitr 2018 celebrations: For Muslims across the world, Eid celebrations began Friday evening with the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The sighting of the moon on Friday night marked the beginning of Shawwal month. Hence, this year Eid will be celebrated tomorrow i.e, June 16, whereas in Kerala the festival was celebrated today. The dates of Ramadan as well as Eid change because of the Muslim calendar, which is believed to have begun when Prophet Mohammad migrated from Mecca to Medina. Therefore, the timing of Eid varies from community to country, with some following the moonrise in Mecca, and others using local sightings. On the morning of Eid-Ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning and offer prayers which are known as the Salat ul-Fajr. Then they take a bath and head to perform special congregational prayers that are known as Salat al-Eid (Eid prayers).
President Ram Nath Kovind today greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid, and hoped that it would promote "fraternity and understanding in our shared society". "On the auspicious occasion of Idu'l Fitr, I offer my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, and especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad," he said in his message. Kovind said the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan is a moment of celebration. "May it promote fraternity and understanding in our shared society," he said. (PTI)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today extended greetings to people of the state and the country on the eve of Eid-Ul-Fitr. In his message, Kumar expressed the wish that the festival would help strengthen a feeling of harmony and brotherhood in the society. Kumar said that India is a great nation where mutual respect among people of different faiths is exemplary. (PTI)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania today wished Muslims across the world on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. “Melania and I wish Muslims across the United States and around the world a blessed Eid al-Fitr,” Trump said in a presidential message. Eid, he said, marks the end of a month of reflection and a return to daily life with a renewed sense of joy and love for fellow men. “It is a time to practice forgiveness and an opportunity to strengthen relationships within and among communities,” he said. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarlal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, DMK leader M K Stalin and a host of others today greeted people on the eve of Ramzan. 'Eid-ul-Fitr brings to a close the month of Ramadan. It is a festival of merriment and joy. On this happy occasion let us practise tolerance towards fellow citizens and promote communal harmony in society by adopting the path of prayer, kindness and generosity,' Purohit said in his message. Stalin, in his message, said: "Wish for well-being and progress of the people of Islam, their lifestyle should improve in all aspects." (PTI)
Madhya Pradesh: Rush of shoppers seen in the markets in Bhopal, as people shop for Eid-ul-Fitr. People throng markets in Mumbai to shop for Eid. Muslims across the world will celebrate Eid Ul Fitr tomorrow (June 16) after sighting of moon tonight.