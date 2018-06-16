Eid Ul Fitr 2018 celebrations LIVE: Eid Mubarak! PM Narendra Modi greets nation

President, ministers wishing citizens on eve of Eid

President Ram Nath Kovind today greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid, and hoped that it would promote "fraternity and understanding in our shared society". "On the auspicious occasion of Idu'l Fitr, I offer my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, and especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad," he said in his message. Kovind said the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan is a moment of celebration. "May it promote fraternity and understanding in our shared society," he said. While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yesterday extended greetings to people of the state and the country on the eve of Eid-Ul-Fitr. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarlal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, DMK leader M K Stalin and a host of others on Friday also greeted people on the eve of Ramzan.