Eid Ul Fitr 2018 celebrations LIVE: Eid Mubarak! PM Narendra Modi greets nation

Eid Ul Fitr 2018 celebrations LIVE: Eid celebrations began on Friday evening with Muslims across the world observing the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. According to the Islamic lunar calendar, the followers on the first day of the month of Shawwal offer Eid prayers in Eidgahs and mosques. They observe Roza (fast) during the holy month of Ramadan, abstaining themselves from food and water between dawn to dusk during the period. In India except for Kerala, the festival of Eid is being celebrated today on June 16 as the crescent moon was sighted on June 15 evening. People are already gearing up to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with great fervour and gaiety.
Highlights
PM Modi greets nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, wished the nation on the occasion of Eid - celebrations of which began on Friday evening with Muslims across the world observing the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society." PM also shared the link of the latest edition of his Radio Address, Mann Ki Baat in which he extended greetings on Eid.
Eid to be celebrated in India on Saturday
The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan will be celebrated today as the new moon has been sighted on Friday, Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam Imam Bukhari announced. Bukhari said that the new moon was sighted around 7.35 p.m yesterday. The day of Eid falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal, which begins on the day after the new moon is sighted. Muslims in India had gathered at Jama Masjid ahead of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi on Friday to break their fast on the last day of fasting holy month of Ramadan. While millions of Muslims across the world on Friday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with early morning prayers and family festivities after fasting from dawn till dusk during the holy month of Ramadan.
Devotees offer Namaz in front of Mumbai's Minara Masjid, on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr on Saturday, while people in Delhi gathered in huge number at Jama Masjid, as the city celebrates Eid ul Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramzan.
President Ram Nath Kovind today greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid, and hoped that it would promote "fraternity and understanding in our shared society". "On the auspicious occasion of Idu'l Fitr, I offer my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, and especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad," he said in his message. Kovind said the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan is a moment of celebration. "May it promote fraternity and understanding in our shared society," he said. While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yesterday extended greetings to people of the state and the country on the eve of Eid-Ul-Fitr. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarlal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, DMK leader M K Stalin and a host of others on Friday also greeted people on the eve of Ramzan.
