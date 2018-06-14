Eid mubarak 2018 wishes, date, greetings, status, wishes (Reuters)

Eid mubarak 2018: Eid ul-Fitr, a festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world, is finally here. Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which people who fast refrain themselves from food and water. It is celebrated because it is believed that Prophet Mohommad got his first revelation of the Holy Quran during this month. The date of Eid is decided after the sighting of the crescent moon.

People celebrate this day with great fervour and gaiety. With coming of Eid people break their fasting timetable, which goes on for a month. This festival is stretched for three days and is also called Choti Eid.

On this day, Muslims start their day by listening to Sunnah ( records of teachings of Prophet Mohammad ) and then chant their Salat ul-Fajr ( daily prayer), take a bath, wear new clothes and wear ittar ( perfume). Before heading to the mosque for special congregational prayers, Muslims as a custom, also have a hearty breakfast.

Don’t forget to wish your loved ones, especially if you are away from home, these wonderful greetings which are trending and making several hearts emotional.

Eid mubarak 2018 wishes and greetings:

*May the day delight and the moments measure all the special joys for all of you to treasure. May the year ahead be fruitful too, for your home and family and especially for you. Eid Mubarak!

*Eid is a time for joy, a time for togetherness, a time to remember God’s blessings. May Allah bless you and give u all the joy u bring to my life!

May the year ahead be fruitful, for your home and family and especially for you. Eid Mubarak!

*My best wishes for you are the just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble day. Wish you a very Happy Eid.

*May God give you the happiness of heaven above today and always. Eid Mubarak To You All.

Eid mubarak 2018 date:

Eid will begin on the evening of June 14, Thursday and end on the evening of June 15, Friday in India. On this auspicious occasion, get closer to your loved ones by sending them greetings of Eid.