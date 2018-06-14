Eid al-Fitr Holiday 2018 in India: Bank, government offices to be closed on this date

This year due to Eid holiday banks and government offices will be closed for three consecutive days.(PTI)

Eid which is also known as Eid al-Fitr, Eid ul-Fitr or Id-Ul-Fitr will begin from the evening of June 14, Thursday and will end by the evening of June 15, Friday. On this day, June 15, 2018, banks and government offices will remain closed.

Eid which is celebrated as end of the holy month of Ramadan and marks the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal brings with it a gazetted holiday in India.

Last year Eid was observed on June 26, 2017, and next year will be observed on June 5, 2019. The accurate date of Eid varies from locality to locality. This year due to Eid holiday banks and government offices will be closed for three consecutive days. This day will be celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the world.

To make the best of these three back-to-back holidays and celebrate Eid in a different way, you can head to the following destinations:

Hazaratbal, Srinagar: Several people go to this place that houses the holy relic of Prophet Mohammad to submit there prayers. It is sited on the bank of Dal lake. People also come here to relax and shop for this beautiful festival.

Taj Mahal Mosque, Agra: Thousands of people gather in front of the red sandstone mosque and submit their prayers. The entry to Taj Mahal is free on this day. It is the best place to celebrate Eid which also allows you to know some historical facts and see the beautiful Islamic architecture.

Other places that you can visit include Masjid-E-Khadria, Bangalore and Haji Ali, Mumbai where people from all religions come to submit their prayers on the festival.