Eid al-Adha Bakreid wishes: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi greet people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu extended their greetings on Eid al-Adha on Wednesday. “Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May this day deepen the spirit of compassion and brotherhood in our society,” PM Modi tweeted on the occasion of the holy Islamic festival which marks prophet Abraham’s sacrifice of a lamb after God spared his son, Prophet Ismail.

President Kovind said that the festival of Eid-ul-Zuha celebrates the sacred spirit of sacrifice. “Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad,” he said. “On this special day of Eid-ul-Zuha, we celebrate the sacred spirit of sacrifice. Let us resolve to work together for unity and fraternity in our shared society,” Kovind added.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also extended his greetings to the people on occasion. “Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you! May this Eid bring you great joy, peace and happiness,” Gandhi tweeted.

“On the occasion of Eid-ul-Zoha, let us commit ourselves to the spirit of sharing and brotherhood. My best wishes to all,” TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.

ईदूज़्जुहा त्याग और ईश्वर पर अगाध आस्था का पर्व है। ये मूल्य सामाजिक एकता के लिए अपरिहार्य है।ईदुज्जूहा का यही अंतर्निहित संदेश है। इस संदेश को आत्मसात करें। इस अवसर पर प्राकृतिक आपदा से प्रभावित केरल ने निवासियों के प्रति उदारता से सहायता करने की अपील करता हूं। #iduladha — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 22, 2018

“The Festival inspires the mankind to enshrine the values of truthfulness and compassion in their day- to- day actions and conduct. May this festival bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our country,” Vice President tweeted.

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Id-ul-Zuha’… Id-ul-Zuha symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice and compassion in our lives,” he added.