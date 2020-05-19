Eid 2020: Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa, asks Muslims to offer prayers at home

The fatwa issued by Darul Uloom Deoband said the Eid namaz can be offered in the same manner that the Friday prayers are now being read at home.
Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has issued a fatwa asking Muslims to offer their Eid prayers this time at home, instead of congregating at mosques. The directive comes amid a nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of coronavirus.
Despite the relaxations announced in the lockdown, religious and other large gatherings are still banned.
The fatwa was issued in response to a query put to the seminary, its spokesman Ashraf Usmani told PTI. The fatwa said the Eid namaz can be offered in the same manner that the Friday prayers are now being read at home.
It said not holding the namaz in the usual manner is pardonable in circumstances such as these. Eid falls on May 24 or 25 this year.
