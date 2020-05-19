  • MORE MARKET STATS

Eid 2020: Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa, asks Muslims to offer prayers at home

By: |
Published: May 19, 2020 2:28:47 PM

The fatwa issued by Darul Uloom Deoband said the Eid namaz can be offered in the same manner that the Friday prayers are now being read at home.

eif namaz, eid 2020Religious and other large gatherings are banned due to coronavirus-forced lockdown.

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has issued a fatwa asking Muslims to offer their Eid prayers this time at home, instead of congregating at mosques. The directive comes amid a nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Despite the relaxations announced in the lockdown, religious and other large gatherings are still banned.

Related News

The fatwa was issued in response to a query put to the seminary, its spokesman Ashraf Usmani told PTI. The fatwa said the Eid namaz can be offered in the same manner that the Friday prayers are now being read at home.

It said not holding the namaz in the usual manner is pardonable in circumstances such as these. Eid falls on May 24 or 25 this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Eid 2020 Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa asks Muslims to offer prayers at home
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Corona in West Bengal: BJP slams Mamata govt, says opening up many economic activities will raise COVID cases
2In Priyanka Gandhi’s list of 1,000 buses, two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers, says BJP
3Jammu and Kashmir notifies new domicile rules for jobs, people from West Pakistan, Valmikis, Kashmiri migrants eligible for certificates