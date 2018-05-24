​​​
  3. Education not a subject for 2019 elections, says Prakash Javadekar

Education was not a subject for politics and would not be poll plank for the 2019 elections, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said here today.

Published: May 24, 2018
Education was not a subject for politics and would not be poll plank for the 2019 elections, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said here today. “Education is not a subject for politics..it will also not be a subject for 2019 elections. It is a subject of future generations and everybody must have an access to it,” he said at an event. The minister was addressing a gathering at the launch of “Samagra Shiksha”, an integrated scheme for school education from pre-school to senior secondary levels.

The scheme is an integration of three already existing schemes–Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE).

“Samagra means a holistic approach to something treats it as a whole, rather than as a number of different parts. Having a single and unified administrative structure will lead to harmonised implementation,” Javadekar said. While states would have the flexibility to prioritise their interventions under the scheme, learning outcomes and steps taken for quality improvement would be the basis for allocation of grants under the scheme.

