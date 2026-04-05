Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called for a scientific discussion on whether a “Mahakaal Standard Time” could be considered as an alternate framework to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), placing the idea within India’s civilisation and scientific legacy.

Speaking in Ujjain at an international conference themed ‘Mahakal: the Master of Time’, Pradhan stated, “We have also urged scientific communities and thinkers to reflect on whether the nomenclature and framework of time calculation…can be revisited.”

He further added, “Can we, based on scientific evidence, move once again towards the concept of a ‘Mahakaal Standard Time’?”

The remarks have sparked both interest and debate, as GMT currently serves as the global reference for timekeeping.

"Will urge scientific community to consider if Mahakaal Standard Time can replace GMT." – Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Ujjain pic.twitter.com/gSQL0KbCh1 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) April 4, 2026

Why Mahakaal, why now?

Pradhan proposed the idea within India’s broader goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, asserting the need to reconnect modern science with traditional knowledge systems.

“India has a natural strength and a deep-rooted tradition…Mahakall has been at the centre of our civilisation’s system of time calculation,” he mentioned.

As per a report by ANI, the minister termed Ujjain a “living laboratory” of Indian knowledge, where science, culture, literature, and spirituality historically intersected. He further added that ancient centres such as Ujjain, Kanchi and Kashi were not just places of worship but hubs of scientific and intellectual activity.

From Ujjain to Greenwich

The minister underlined that time calculation systems had origins beyond modern-day Greenwich, suggesting that historical frameworks deserve renewed scientific scrutiny.

“The framework of time calculation, which once originated here but later shifted to Greenwich, can be revisited.”

Pradhan also stated that any such move must be rooted in scientific evidence and academic discussion. He expressed confidence that ongoing research and discussions at the three-day conference would contribute meaningfully to this debate.

From curiosity to criticism: Social media reacts sharply

The remarks quickly drew reactions online, reflecting both curiosity and doubt.

Some users questioned priorities; one wrote, “First develop a roadway bus system in your state.” Others slammed the idea from a scientific temper standpoint, pointed to the need for practical reforms.

However, some defended the concept, highlighting Ujjain’s historical significance. A user pointed out that the city was once considered a prime meridian in ancient India. Another suggested, “Ujjain should be IST…where the lord of time himself resides.”

The debate also saw strong criticism of the minister’s position, with one comment remarking, “Imagine the level of education and scientific temper.”

For now, however, the remarks remain part of a wider discussion, with no official proposal in place to change the current timezone system.