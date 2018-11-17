Editors Guild of India’s updated list includes MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal, Gautam Adhikari

By: | Updated: November 17, 2018 10:49 PM

The inclusion came despite many demands for removal of all rape-accused journalists for significant posts.

Editor Guild of India, MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal, Gautam Adhikari, editor guild of india list, list of editors guildThe inclusion came despite many demands for removal of all rape-accused journalists for significant posts.

Editors Guild of India on Saturday released an updated list of its members which included the names of journalists MJ Akbar and Tarun Tejpal, both of whom have been alleged of sexual harassment. The list also included the name of senior journalist Gautam Adhikari, also accused of sexual harassment.

The inclusion came despite many demands for removal of all rape-accused journalists for significant posts. Interestingly, in October, the Editors Guild had released a statement condemning all “predatory conduct by such men”. The journalists body had assured solidarity with women journalists who have brought the critical issues in public debate.

Akbar, who had been a veteran journalist and cabinet minister, was accused of sexual harassment by at least 20 women. Akbar, 67, had to resign as a minister from the Narendra Modi cabinet on October 17 due to the charges made against him.

The guild had earlier directed MJ Akbar to withdraw the defamation case he had filed against journalist Priya Ramani, who was one of the women speaking against the minister.

Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, who is also named in the list, was accused of rape by one of his colleagues in 2013. Tejpal was later charged by a Goa trial court with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint to which he had pleaded not guilty.

Adhikari had served as the editor-in-chief of DNA Mumbai, which he co-founded in 2005, and executive editor of the Times of India. He was accused of sexual misconduct by atleast three women journalists.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Editors Guild of India’s updated list includes MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal, Gautam Adhikari
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition