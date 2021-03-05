  • MORE MARKET STATS

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case

By: |
March 5, 2021 7:06 PM

The case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said.

Mehbooba MuftiFormer Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba. (Photo source: ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for questioning on March 15 in a money laundering case, officials said.

The 60-year-old PDP leader, who was released last year after more than a year in detention, has been served notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the national capital.

Related News

The case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said. No more details about the case were available immediately.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1We are going strong: Farmer leaders as protest enters 100th day
2Legal process has to be followed through, can’t shortcut that: UK on Vijay Mallya extradition
3Owner of SUV which caused explosives scare near Mukesh Ambani’s house found dead