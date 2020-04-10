ED seizes luxury vehicles of Wadhawans used for Mahabaleshwar trip

By:
Published: April 10, 2020 6:44:20 PM

They said the federal agency has sent an official order, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), to the Satara Superintendent of Police for execution.

The Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, were travelling in two Range Rover and three Toyota Fortuner cars.The Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, were travelling in two Range Rover and three Toyota Fortuner cars.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued seizure orders for five luxury vehicles used by DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel to their farmhouse in Maharashtra’s Mahabaleshwar during the coronavirus lockdown, officials said.

The vehicles are owned by the Wadhawan brothers, the notice said.

The Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, were travelling in two Range Rover and three Toyota Fortuner cars.

