ED seeks custodial interrogation of P Chidambaram in Aircel Maxis case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday opposed an anticipatory bail plea filed by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel Maxis case. According to ANI, the investigating agency said that it has reached a bonafide conclusion that custodial interrogation of P Chidambaram is required and granting him bail would vitiate the investigation.

The court has posted the matter for Thursday.

Last week, the ED filed a charge-sheet against Chidambaram and accused him of conspiring with foreign investors to clear Aircel Maxis deal. The investigating agency said that Chidambaram, as FM, was empowered to approve the proposals involving foreign investment up to Rs 600 crore only. However, he violated the rules and cleared an investment by Global Communication to the tune of Rs 3560 crore.

The ED in its charge sheet said that the foreign investment proposal of Global Communication should have been referred to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs but it was not done.

The agency has named nine persons in its charge sheet. It has also booked Karti Chidambaram’s CA S Bhaskaraman. Among the people who are named in the charge sheet are former Aircel CEO V Srinivasan, Augustus Ralph Marshall who was associated with Maxis, Astro All Asia Networks Plc Malaysia and Aircel Televentures Ltd, among others

Both the investigating agencies — ED and CBI — are probing P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram’s role in Aircel-Maxis case.

Earlier in July, CBI named both father and son as accused in its supplementary charge sheet in the Aircel-Maxis deal case. The CBI had filed its first charge sheet in 2014. The agency had then said that it was probing certain irregularities in the FIPB approvals granted to foreign firms when Chidambaram was heading the finance ministry.