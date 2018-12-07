ED searches premises of 3 people linked to Robert Vadra’s firms

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 6:33 PM

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday carried out searches at the premises of three people linked to firms of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, in connection with alleged commissions received by some suspects in defence deals, officials said.

The searches, carried out in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, were also related to cases of assets held abroad, they said.

“The searches at the premises of the three people linked to firms of Vadra were related to alleged commissions received by some suspects in defence deals,” an ED official claimed.

