ED rejects Mehul Choksi’s plea of questioning in Antigua, says ready to airlift him in India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday rejected Mehul Choksi\u2019s request to question him Antigua. The absconding diamantaire is reportedly under treatment in the Carribean country. The ED wants to qustion him in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam. The agency submitted a counter affidavit in a Mumbai court, stating that the diamantaire's conditions and medical reasons seem to be facades. In its affidavit, the agency said, \u201cThe conditions and medical reasons appear to be facades, it is being erected just to mislead the court in an obvious attempt to delay the lawful proceedings. \u201d ED further informed the court that it was ready to provide an air ambulance to bring Choksi back to India from Antigua and provide treatment. The agency said it was \u201cwilling to provide an air ambulance with medical experts to bring Choksi from Antigua to India and provide him with all the necessary treatment in India\u201d. The agency further urged the court to direct the fugitive to file an affidavit suggestinghe to return to the country within a month from the date of order. \u201cIn his affidavit, he should mention the exact date of his intended return,\u201d ED said, while pointing out that the diamond merchant was given opportunities a nyumber of times to join the probe but the latter evaded questioning \u201cHe (Mehul Choksi) never cooperated in the investigation. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him. A Red Notice was issued by the Interpol. He has refused to return, he is, therefore, a fugitive and an absconder,\u201d the ED rejoinder said . Earlier this week, Choksi filed an affidavit before the court through he lawyer saying he was ready to cooperate with the probe agency and get interrogated in Antigua or appear before the investigating officer through video conferencing as he was bed rest post surgery.