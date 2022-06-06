ED raids residence of Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain in connection with hawala transactions

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided the residence of Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case dating back to 2015. The Aam Aadmi Party leader is currently in ED custody till June 9 after he was held by ED on May 30 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has defended Jain calling him a “patriot” while terming the case against him “fraud. He has alleged that the central probe agency’s move to arrest Jain was an act of political vendetta by the PM Narendra Modi-led government ahead of the Himachal state aseembly elections. Citing several news reports on Sunday, Kejriwal said that the ED has submitted in the Delhi HC that Jain “is not an accused.” “The central government itself said in the court that Satyendra Jain is not an “accused”. How did you become corrupt when there are no accused?,” tweeted Kejriwal