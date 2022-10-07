ED raids in Delhi excise policy case:  ‘Not able to find one evidence against Manish Sisodia,’ says Kejriwal

As Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched fresh raids on Friday in connection with the irregularities in excise policy, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that the central agencies have not been able to “find one evidence” against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, reported PTI. Kejriwal added that the time of ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers was “being wasted” due to “dirty politics.”

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “Over 500 raids, more than 300 CBI/ED officers are working 24 hours to find evidence against Manish Sisodia. They have not been able to find anything, because nothing was done. Time of so many officers is being wasted for their dirty politics. How will such a country progress?”

500 से ज़्यादा रेड, 3 महीनों से CBI/ED के 300 से ज़्यादा अधिकारी 24 घंटे लगे हुए हैं- एक मनीष सिसोदिया के ख़िलाफ़ सबूत ढूँढने के लिए। कुछ नहीं मिल रहा। क्योंकि कुछ किया ही नहीं



On Friday, searches were being carried out by ED at about 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab, and some places in Hyderabad, PTI reported. As of now, the ED has conducted raids across a total of 103 locations.



The excise policy came under the scanner after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into it. The Excise Policy 2021-22, formulated on the basis of an expert committee report, was implemented on November 17, 2021, and retail licenses were issued under it to private bidders for 849 vends across the city, divided into 32 zones.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary’s report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said, as reported by PTI.

The report showed violations, including deliberate and gross procedural lapses to provide post-tender “undue benefits to liquor licensees” through the policy, further alleging that undue financial favours were extended to liquor licensees after tenders were awarded, which caused losses to the public exchequer.