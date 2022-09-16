ED raids at over 40 locations across India linked to Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate today raided multiple locations across several states as part of its money-laundering investigation over alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

According to news agencies, the probe agency is conducting searches at over 40 locations in connection with its probe. The locations where these searches are being conducted include those in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, news agency ANI reported, citing official sources.

Also read | Delhi Excise Policy: AAP took Rs 100 crore from liquor lobby to fund election campaigns, claims BJP’s ‘sting op’

The raids come before the agency questions Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail premises in the national capital. On Thursday, the agency received a go-ahead from a special CBI court in Delhi to question the jailed minister in connection with an ongoing investigation into the Delhi excise policy case.

The raids by the ED today come just a week after the agency searched around 45 locations in Delhi, Telangana, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, in addition to raiding private individuals named in the case.

Also read | Delhi excise policy case: AAP minister Satyendar Jain to be questioned by ED in prison tomorrow

As per media reports, the raids today are being conducted at premises linked to liquor businessmen, distributors, and supply chain networks in Nellore and some other cities in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi-NCR.

The now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation as well as the ED. The CBI probe was initiated following a recommendation from Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

After registering the case, the CBI on August 19 conducted raids at multiple locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds charge of the excise department. Sisodia has also been named as an accused in the FIR filed by the CBI in the case.