ED raids Amnesty India for receiving foreign funds in alleged violation of FEMA

The ED has accused the human rights group of bypassing laws and illegally receiving Rs 36 crore from abroad for carrying out its activities in India. (ANI)

In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out searches at the headquarters of Amnesty International in Bangalore, Karnataka. The raids were conducted for an alleged violation of the foreign exchange act.

The probe agency has accused the human rights group of bypassing laws and illegally receiving Rs 36 crore from abroad for carrying out its activities in India. According to ANI, the agency on Thursday said that Amnesty India resorted to bypassing FCRA Act after they were denied permission from the Home Ministry.

The ED conducted raids under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The agency is looking at a possible and alleged violation of the foreign exchange act linked to an earlier probe into the NGO’s accounts related to Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) funds, the PTI reported.

This year in April, the government informed that it has cancelled the registration of more than 14,000 NGOs in the last four years for allegedly violating Foreign contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

Later in July, the government informed the Parliament that 806 applications for renewal were pending for want of reports from security agencies and clarifications from the applicants. Earlier, the agency had frozen over a dozen bank accounts of environmental NGO Greenpeace on charges of alleged forex violations.