ED raids activist Harsh Mander’s residence, office on money laundering complaint by Delhi Police

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided three locations in Delhi linked to human rights activist and retired IAS officer Harsh Mander in connection with a money laundering investigation. The ED conducted searches in south Delhi’s Adchini, Vasant Kunj and Mehrauli.

The raid began at 8 am at Mander’s residence in Vasant Kunj, followed by his office in Adchini. The children’s homes run by the activist were also raided in Mehrauli. The raids were conducted after Mander left for Germany at around 3:30 am today for a fellowship at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin.

The ED case is understood to be based on a Delhi Police economic offences wing (EOW) FIR filed in February against the Centre for Equity Studies (CSE) run by Mander who is its director.

The police complaint was filed under Sections 75 and 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice Act along with Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) on the complaint of the registrar of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against alleged violations in Umeed Aman Ghar and Khushi Rainbow Home in south Delhi, both established by the CSE.

In July this year, the NCPCR had told the Delhi High Court that it recommended action against the two children’s homes linked to the activist after finding various violations and discrepancies on part of the management. One of the violations mentioned by NCPCR in its reply to the court is that they were informed by the children that they had been taken to protest sites, including Jantar Mantar.

The reply was submitted in response to a petition filed by two children’s homes — run by the Centre for Equity Studies (CES) — for quashing of the inspection reports of the NCPCR.

The police had then said that the case was registered on the basis of an inspection by teams of NCPCR in October, 2020 in these homes.

Mander has authored a number of books and apart from other social activities, he also writes newspaper editorials on subjects related to social justice and human rights.