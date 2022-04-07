ED questions Omar Abdullah in J&K Bank case, National Conference says ‘vicious vilification’

The Enforcement Directorate today questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah in connection with the purchase of a building by the J&K Bank about 12 years ago. Abdullah reached the ED office this morning where his statement was recorded. The federal agency has registered the case earlier this year.

However, the National Conference slammed the ED’s move and termed it a ‘vicious vilification’ of the former chief minister. It said that the central government has continued to misuse the central investigation agency to target political opponents. The party said there was a time when polls were announced by the Election Commission but now it seems that they are announced by the ED.

“JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah was called by the ED to Delhi to appear before it today on the grounds that his attendance was necessary in connection with an investigation. Inspite if it being the holy month of Ramzan, and Delhi not being his primary place of residence, Mr Abdullah did not seek a postponement or a change of venue and appeared as per the notice,” said the party in a statement.

It alleged that the central government has made a habit of misusing investigative agencies and this is another step in the same direction. “No political party that puts up meaningful opposition to the BJP has been spared, whether it is the ED, CBI, NIA, NCB-all have been used for political purposes,” said the National Conference.

The party said that the summons was issued to Omar Abdulla as the National Conference poses a challenge to the BJP. “We have no doubt that this fishing expedition will yield no concrete results to the BJP and the people will give a ringing endorsement to the National Conference as and when required,” said the party.

The party said the summons is another step in the ‘vicious vilification’ campaign that started even before August 5, 2019, when constitutional position holders like the then governor were used to make ‘slanderous accusations’ against opponents of the BJP, knowing well that there was no legal recourse available to those at the receiving end of these lies.

It said that even though this exercise is political in nature, Abdullah will cooperate with investigative agencies as there is no wrongdoing on his part.