ED questions Manish Sisodia’s PA in Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s personal assistant Devendra Sharma pertaining to the alleged money laundering case into the now scrapped Delhi excise policy, reported news agency PTI.

Officials said that the central agency is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Following the case, the deputy CM in a tweet claimed that the ED foisted a “false” case against him after which his PA’s house was raided and he was “arrested”.

Also Read: ED raids in Delhi excise policy case: ‘Not able to find one evidence against Manish Sisodia,’ says Kejriwal

Sisodia added that all these were linked to the upcoming elections, as the BJP is “fearful” of “losing” the polls.

इन्होंने झूठी FIR कर मेरे घर रेड करवाई, बैंक लॉकर तलाश लिए, मेरे गाँव में जाँच कर ली लेकिन मेरे ख़िलाफ़ कहीं कुछ नहीं मिला

आज इन्होंने मेरे PA के घर पर ईडी की रेड करी वहाँ भी कुछ नहीं मिला तो अब उसको गिरफ़्तार कर के ले गये है.



भाजपा वालो! चुनाव में हार का इतना डर.. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 5, 2022

The ED has so far conducted multiple raids in connection with the excise scheme, which came under the scanner after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22, over violation of rules and procedural lapses. The LG also suspended 11 excise officials.

Also Read: Delhi excise policy: ED raids 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab, and Hyderabad

The CBI had registered an FIR, and had named Sisodia as an accused, and also raided his premises and some Delhi government bureaucrats.