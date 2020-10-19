J&K Cricket Association scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned by ED, NC says ‘vendetta’

The ED case is based on an FIR filed by the CBI. (File image)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with alleged embezzlement of state Cricket Association funds, according to PTI. This comes just days after Abdullah formed an alliance to fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hours after the development, the National Conference issued a statement saying the BJP, after failing to politically fight party president Farooq Abdullah, was employing its agencies for the task. It said that the ED summon to Farooq Abdullah was clearly the result of the unity that he had been able to forge among mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is the price one faces when opposed to BJP’s ideology and divisive politics. Recent history is a witness to how BJP has been employing coercion and intimidation measures through various departments to target opposition leaders across the country. The recent ED summon to Dr Farooq Abdullah is a case in point,” it said.

The statement further said that the timing of the recent summons was very clear. “His previous summons were just before August 5 last year and today’s summon comes within days of forming the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration of which Dr Farooq Abdullah has taken a lead. Dr Farooq Abdullah continues to maintain his innocence and will cooperate with the authorities in what is nothing but a witch hunt,” the statement said.

Farooq’s son Omar Abdullah said that the party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. He said that this was nothing less than political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. “To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib’s residence,” he said on Twitter.

According to PTI, the case is based on an FIR filed by the CBI, which has booked a number of former JKCA office-bearers including general secretary Mohammed Saleem Khan and then treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza.

In September 2018, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against Farooq Abdullah, Saleem Khan, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, Mir Manzoor Gazanffer Ali, Bashir Ahmad Misgar and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh (former accountant of JKCA) for the misappropriation of association’s funds amounting to Rs 43.69 crore from grants given by the BCCI.