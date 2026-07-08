The Enforcement Directorate has issued orders to freeze bank deposits worth Rs 440.42 crore held by the Trinamool Congress under the anti-money laundering law, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. The action followed searches in a funds misappropriation case.

There was no immediate response from the Trinamool Congress.

The orders were issued under Section 17 (1-A) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The funds are held across three private bank accounts belonging to the All India Trinamool Congress, officials said, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, the law enforcement and economic intelligence agency carried out searches at five premises in Kolkata, including those belonging to the Carewell Group of Companies, which also operates a private jet and charter hiring entity named Carewell Aviation.

News agency PTI, quoting officials, reported that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) preliminary investigation found that about Rs 160 crore was transferred from the TMC’s bank accounts to Carewell Aviation India Pvt. Ltd. and its related entity between April 2023 and June 2026.

The company is accused of routing Rs 82.96 crore (between 2023 and 2026) to another newly incorporated entity. A “significant” amount was transferred to this entity through the Kolkata-based non-scheduled aircraft operator, PTI reported.

Out of this, Rs 112 crore was used for purchasing an Embraer Legacy 600 business jet and an AgustaWestland 109SP helicopter, which were “rented” to the TMC, the officials said, according to the PTI report.

The Trinamool Congress was recently ousted from power in West Bengal by the BJP.

Last month, the Kolkata Police froze debit operations on these three accounts following complaints from rebel TMC MLAs. The lawmakers demanded an investigation into the source of the funds amid a bitter, ongoing internal battle for control over the party’s war chest.

Following a challenge by the Mamata Banerjee-led faction against the freeze, the Calcutta High Court on July 2 directed the private banks to disclose the exact corpus held in those accounts.