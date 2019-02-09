ED files PMLA case against Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s outfit Falah-e-Insaniyat

By: | Published: February 9, 2019 4:36 PM

Benches have also been provided at some locations where the passengers would be able to take rest.

 

Falah-e-Insaniyat (FIF),Enforcement Directorate (ED) , Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)Falah-e-Insaniyat (FIF),Enforcement Directorate (ED) , Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s outfit Falah-e-Insaniyat (FIF), a front for banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the agency said Saturday. It said a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been filed by the central probe agency for the outfit’s “involvement in money laundering through various hawala channels.”

The ED said it took cognisance of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR, filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) last year in September, to file its own case against the Falah-e-Insaniyat. The NIA has carried out searches in this case in the past and has seized over four dozen SIM cards, phones and Rs 1.56 crore (suspected) cash and arrested four people till now in the case. The ED said one of the arrested accused in the case, Delhi-based Mohammed Salman, was in “regular touch with a Dubai-based Pakistan national, who in turn was connected with the deputy chief of FIF.”

Salman is alleged to have received funds from FIF operators through hawala and he and other persons were reported to have received money illegally from various persons of Pakistan and UAE among others, the agency said. “These funds were utilised to carry out terrorist activities and create unrest in India,” the ED said in a statement. The agency said its probe will “establish money trail and identify proceeds of crime that are suspected to be generated out of the criminal activities.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ED files PMLA case against Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s outfit Falah-e-Insaniyat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition