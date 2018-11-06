ED cracks down on top three cybercriminals of Jharkhand, attaches assets worth Rs 3 crore

The attachment follows raids by the agency against the criminals in September at Jamtara. (PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets to the tune of Rs 3 crore belonging to Jharkhand’s top three cybercriminals, the Hindustan Times reported. The attachment follows raids by the agency against the criminals in September at Jamtara.

Informing about the development, IG Navin Kumar Singh, who is also in-charge of cybercrime and smart policing, told HT: “ED has attached the assets of Pradeep Kumar Mondal, Yugal Mondal and Santosh Yadav. Their names figure in the top 10 cybercriminals of the country.”

All three accused had amassed assets between Rs 30 lakh to over Rs 1 crore.

This year in April, Jharkhand police had approached the ED to probe the case. Following this, two meetings were held between Jharkhand DGP DK Pandey and ED Director Karnal Singh in Ranchi, the report said.

The agency has seized Rs 1 crore of Pradeep, Rs 99 lakh of Yugal and over Rs 50 lakh of Santosh. A senior ED official in Ranchi confirmed the attachment of assets of Pradeep and Santosh, adding that the process to seize Yugal’s assets, along with transfer papers of the property, is underway.

While Santosh is currently in jail, Pradeep is out on bail. Yugal has been absconding since September this year. According to the report, regions such as Karmatand, Taratand, Naryanpur in Jamtara and Madhupur in Deogarh have emerged as the hub of cybercrimes.