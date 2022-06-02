ED cracks down on PFI, attaches funds worth over Rs 68 lakh in money laundering case

In a major crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached bank deposits of more than Rs 68.62 lakh of the extremist organisation and its “front” organisation Rehab India Foundation in connection with a money laundering investigation against them.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued by the federal probe agency as part of which a total of 33 bank accounts of the two organisations have been attached.

The ED said it has attached 23 bank accounts of the PFI having collective balance of Rs 59,12,051 and 10 bank accounts of PFI’s front organisation Rehab India Foundation (RIF) having collective balance of Rs 9,50,030 in the ongoing money laundering probe.

Following the developments, the PFI issued a brief statement saying, “As per media reports it has come to our notice that ED has provisionally attached bank accounts of PFI. We are reviewing this report and will issue a statement tomorrow (Thursday).”

The ED has been investigating the PFI’s alleged “financial links” on charges of fuelling the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the country, the Delhi riots that took place in February, 2020, alleged conspiracy in the Hathras (a district in Uttar Pradesh) case of alleged gangrape and death of a Dalit woman and a few other instances.