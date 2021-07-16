ED cracks down on Anil Deshmukh, attaches assets worth Rs 4.2 crore in corruption case

Sachin Vaze had alleged that Deshmukh had asked him to extort Rs 100 crore every month from Mumbai's bars and restaurants.

In a major crackdown on NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today attached immovable assets worth Rs 4.20 crores belonging to him and his family under PMLA in a corruption case. The ED said that the attached assets are in the form of one residential flat valued at Rs 1.54 crore, located at Worli in Mumbai, and 25 land parcels of book value Rs 2.67 crores, located at Dhutum villages in Uran, Raigarh district of Maharashtra.

“ED has attached immovable assets worth Rs 4.20 Crore belonging to Anil Deshmukh and his family under PMLA in a corruption case,” it said on Twitter.

ED has attached immovable assets worth ₹4.20 Crore belonging to Anil Deshmukh and his family under PMLA in a corruption case. — ED (@dir_ed) July 16, 2021

The enforcement agency said it has found that Anil Deshmukh, while serving as the Home Minister, had received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.70 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners through Sachin Vaze, former Mumbai Police Assistant Inspector who was dismissed after being arrested in Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases.

According to the probe agency, Deshmukh’s family laundered tainted money of Rs 4.18 crore and projected it as white money by portraying it as a donation amount received by Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha trust.

The ED said in its statement that it found during investigation that the flat located at Worli is owned by Anil Deshmukh and is registered in the name of his wife Aarti Deshmukh. It said that the flat was bought in cash in 2004 but the sale deed was executed in February 2020 when Deshmukh was serving as home minister.

The ED also said that Deshmukh’s family has acquired 50 per cent ownership in Premier Port Links Pvt. Ltd including its assets like land and shops which are valued at approximately Rs 5.34 Crore but they paid only Rs 17.95 lakh and that too after a substantial gap.

The ED had already arrested Deshmukh’s private secretary Sanjeev Palande and private assistant Kundan Shinde in connection with the case, reported The Indian Express.

Sachin Vaze had alleged that Deshmukh had asked him to extort Rs 100 crore every month from Mumbai’s bars and restaurants. Former Mumbai top cop Parambir Singh had also levelled corruption allegations against Deshmukh. The NCP leader, however, had refuted all allegations.