ED charges lawyer Gautam Khaitan with money-laundering, possession of black money

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a chargesheet against lawyer Gautam Khaitan before a Delhi court in a separate case of money laundering and alleged possession of black money.

The agency filed chargesheet before Special Judge Arvind Kumar and said there are four accused named, including Khaitan and his wife Ritu Khaitan.

The fresh criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed on the basis of a case lodged by the Income Tax Department against Khaitan under section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.