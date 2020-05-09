ED attaches Rs 16.38 cr worth of Mumbai AJL asset; names Vora

The provisional attachment order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (Image: IE)

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has issued a Rs 16.38 crore attachment order against the Congress promoted Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and its leader Moti Lal Vora in connection with a money laundering probe.

It said the attached property is a 9-storey building in Mumbai having two basements and total built up area of 15,000 square metres.

The asset “germinated out of proceeds of crime has been attached to the extent of Rs 16.38 crore,” the federal agency said in a statement.

The provisional attachment order, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has been issued against the Associated Journals Limited and Moti Lal Vora, the chairman-cum-managing director of the AJL.