ED attaches assets owned by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, family in case of alleged FSI fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets owned by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his family in connection with the Rs 1034-crore floor space index (FSI) fraud at Patra Chawl in Goregaon. The ED has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and one flat in Dadar in Mumbai. This comes days after the ED filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against businessman Pravin Raut, who is said to be a close aide of Sanjay Raut.

The FSI fraud also involves money laundering links and the scam is related to the re-development of the Patra Chawl in Mumbai. The ED had arrested Pravin on February 2 this year in connection with the case. On April 1, the ED filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against him.

The federal probe agency issued a provisional attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze the land parcels (plots) and flat. The agency had also questioned Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut’s wife Madhuri.

The ED is investigating Pravin for the allegedly fraudulent sale of the FSI of a plot in suburban Mumbai by Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL). Pravin is a director of Guruashish Construction.

The federal agency has named Pravin, Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan of HDIL, as well as Guruashish Construction as accused in the money laundering case in its chargesheet. It had also arrested Wadhawans in the case.

According to The Indian Express, the ED found that Guruashish Construction was given a contract by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to redevelop Patra Chawl a few years ago and Pravin negotiated the deal between MHADA and HDIL. The ED has alleged that the company fraudulently sold FSI worth Rs 1,034 crore without building the mandatory tenements for people living in the chawl.