ED arrests Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder on money laundering charges

The ED had filed a criminal case under PMLA in November last year based on a 2018 FIR.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said that it has arrested Bhupinder Singh alias Honey in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in Punjab. The agency arrested him last night. Bhupinder Singh is the nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and was raided by the ED last month. The ED officials said that they have arrested Honey under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after several hours of questioning at its Jalandhar office.

A PTI report claimed that he was evading questions. The ED will produce him before a special PMLA court in Mohali today seeking his remand.

Honey came to limelight last month after the ED carried out raids on his premises and claimed to have seized about Rs 8 crore cash and several incriminating documents. The ED had raided some other premises as well and had recovered a total of Rs 10 crore in cash from all places.

In its statement, the ED had revealed names of persons who were raided. It included Kudratdeep Singh, Pinjore Royalty company and its partners/shareholders, Kanwarmahip Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh, Randeep Singh, Providers Overseas Consultants Pvt Ltd and its other directors, shareholders, including Honey and Sandeep Kumar. The raids were carried out at Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot.

The ED had filed a criminal case under PMLA in November last year based on a 2018 FIR that pressed charges under the Indian Penal Code and Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957.

The opposition parties including the BJP and AAP have been critical of CM Channi over his alleged links with Honey. The development comes days before the Congress party’s announcement of its chief ministerial candidate in the state. Punjab will go to polls on February 20.