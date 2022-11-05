ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari’s MLA son Abbas Ansari in money laundering case in Uttar Pradesh

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Abbas Ansari in a money-laundering case. The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA from Mau and son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was arrested after a long questioning session at the federal agency’s office in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The 30-year-old leader has been arrested in the money-laundering case that is being probed against his father and family members.

In October, the central probe agency had attached seven immovable assets of Mukhtar Ansari worth Rs 1.48 crore (registry value).

A five-time MLA, Mukhtar Ansari, 59, is currently in prison in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. In 2021, the ED had questioned Mukhtar Ansari in connection with the money laundering case, which was initiated after multiple FIRs were registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The UP police also filed two FIRs against a company called Vikas Constructions (a partnership firm) that was run by his wife, two brothers-in-law and others, as per PTI report.

Mukhtar Ansari is under the ED scanner relating to at least 49 criminal cases, including land grabbing charges, murder and extortion.