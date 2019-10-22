ED arrests Humayun Merchant alleged aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi

Merchant is stated to be an aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, a close associate of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.
The ED has arrested Humayun Merchant, stated to be aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday. They said Merchant was arrested under the provision of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday night here. He will be produced before a special court here for further custody, they said.
Merchant is stated to be an aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, a close associate of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.
He is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate with regard to alleged illegal real estate deals of Mirchi and his family. The central agency has arrested two other people in this case early this month. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel has also been grilled by it in the case last week.
For latest coverage on Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 and Haryana Assembly Election 2019, log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Assembly Election 2019 on Financial Express, stay tuned for latest election updates.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.