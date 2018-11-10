eCourts Services app: Here’s how to check case status anytime and anywhere

The Supreme Court and Ministry of Law and Justice had last year launched eCourts Services App to enable people, litigants, lawyers, police and others to access information about court case anytime and anywhere. The eCourts Services app is available both on Google Play and Apple Store.

The app is seen as a big step towards digitisation of courts and thus making the system hassle free. In the app, services are given under different caption namely Search by CNR, Case Status, Cause List and My Cases.

How to search for your case:

Search for your case by CNR number. CNR is a unique number assigned to each case filed in district and taluka courts. Once the CNR number is entered, you can get the current status and details of the case.

Case status can also be searched by party name, case number, filing number, advocate name, FIR number or Act type.

The app is extremely helpful and beneficial to both lawyers and litigants. By using this app, one can easily receive notification regarding the next date of hearing of a case.

Judgments copies are available on the app meaning you need not to have wait for a long to access the hard copy of the judgment.

One can also access information by just scanning the QR code.

All information related to high court and district court cases can be accessed through this single mobile application.