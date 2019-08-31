Economy in bad shape, PM worried about ‘fit India’: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was worried about Fit India while the economy is facing a slump. He also said Congress president Sonia Gandhi will take a call on appointing a new Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, a post currently held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

“The economy is in bad shape. The government itself is saying GDP is falling. The condition has reached to such an extent that government has to take money from Reserve Bank of India. But Prime Minister Modi is worried about Fit India,” he told reporters here.

He said “fit India” was necessary but there were issues like malnutrition, poverty, inflation, economy and unemployment which need to be addressed. Asked about appointment of a new Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, Singh said, “The name of the president will be announced on the day Sonia ji takes a decision.”